LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Six teenagers were shot at a Lake Charles party Saturday night, with one person reported to be in critical condition.

On Saturday night near midnight, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said they reported to a home on Bruce Drive in Lake Charles in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officials said they found several individuals with gunshot wounds. Deputies said they learned a fight broke out, which led to someone pulling out a gun and 6 people were shot.

The victims of the shooting were ages 15, 16(2), 17(2) and 19, according to authorities. All victims were transported to a hospital and one victim is listed in critical condition.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said they are still collecting evidence and pleaded for parents to help with preventing their kids from getting their hands on weapons.

“We are in the process of collecting evidence and speaking to all the witnesses,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “This was a party full of teenagers. Once again we have to figure out how these weapons are getting in the hands of our kids. I am urging parents and guardians to do your part and be diligent and mindful of what your kids are doing, where they are going, and who they are hanging out with. Teen violence is a problem in our country and it is our duty as parents to know what are kids are up to. We cannot just continue to sit by and allow this type of behavior to happen in our community.”

No suspect has been named in the investigation. Updates will be provided as more information is released.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have any information related to this case to call CPSO at 337-491-3605.