(KLFY)– Six people were rescued from two disabled fishing vessels Saturday almost 70 miles east of Venice, Louisiana.
The Coast Guard got a report around 6:30 p.m. Friday of Georgia P, a fishing ship, being out of commission.
Seahorse, another fishing boat, attempted to tow Georgia P, but then stopped functioning.
Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and were able to remove the people from both vessels and bring them to safety.
The six men are currently in stable condition.