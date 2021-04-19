Six people injured following late-night shooting at Shreveport gas station, search underway for suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after suspects fired multiple shots into a crowd injuring six people outside of a Shreveport gas station.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday at the Raceway near the 3800 block of Hearne Ave.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the upper body. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he is in critical condition. A short time later, SPD received another call that five additional people had been shot at the same location and were taken by private vehicle to Ochsner LSU Health. They were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses and the victims, they were gathered at the Raceway when multiple unknown black men walked up and began firing shots into the crowd.

Detectives recovered multiple shell casings from the scene and are actively trying to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.