NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Once deemed endangered, the site of New Orleans’ first integrated public high school has been revamped as an upscale living facility for local seniors.

What started as The Carrollton Courthouse in 1855, the building has been transformed into homes for senior citizens, now simply called “The Carrollton.”

Building History

Located in the 700 block of Carrollton Avenue, only steps away from the Mississippi River, the building was built in 1855 by architect Henry Howard. Back then, the area was still part of Jefferson Parish and the building managed the parish’s legal cases until the area was annexed by the City of New Orleans in 1874.

In 1889, the courthouse was transformed into what would become the home to several area schools, perhaps most notably Benjamin Franklin High School, the first integrated public high school in New Orleans.

In 2013, the building was vacated and later landed on the National Trust for Historic Preservations’ list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places. However, the old courthouse would soon undergo renovations that led to what the building is today.

Senior Living Facility

In February, developer Liberty Senior Living announced the completion of courthouse renovations, now a collection of studio and one-bedroom apartments. Organizers say the renovation of the building is a perfect example of revamping the city’s historic landscape into a practical use for today’s needs.

“I consider this to be one of the most iconic projects Liberty has been associated with. It is our first community that has involved a historic renovation,” said Will Purvis, President of Liberty Senior Living. “We are thankful to Felicity Partners in New Orleans for the leadership, local knowledge, and oversight they brought to turning this treasured landmark into the beautiful community it has become today.”

Residents have started to move into the new senior living community. “The Carrollton New Orleans will allow people who have lived in the community and perhaps even attended school in this same building to live in a historic landmark and enjoy an active and engaging lifestyle,” said Dean Dellaria, Corporate Director of Marketing and Sales for Liberty Senior Living. “This is an incomparable opportunity that we’re excited to present to seniors.”

We’re told the building will also provide memory support services. To learn more about The Carrollton, click here.

