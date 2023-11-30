AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – In October 2023, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) identified an IP address downloading child sexual abuse material. The subject was identified as 34-year-old Josiah Day of Simmesport, La.

As the investigation progressed and with the information obtained, LSP SVU secured an arrest warrant from the Avoyelles Parish 12th Judicial District Court for possession of child pornography, unauthorized use of a router to download child pornography, and failure to register as a sex offender.

On November 29, 2023, Day was arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Correctional Center without incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

