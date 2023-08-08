LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office for Charles McAlister Jr.

McAlister was last seen at his residence on Chenier Drive in Lake Charles on Aug. 3. Investigators believe McAlister left his residence without his wallet, phone, medications or glasses. The vehicle belonging to McAlister, a white 2011 Toyota Tundra bearing Louisiana license plate B658023, was located with damage on Rutherford Beach Road in Cameron Parish on Aug. 4.

McAlister is a 71-year-old white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 155 lbs. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when left his residence. McAlister suffers from a medical condition that may impair his memory and judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Charles McAlister Jr. should immediately contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3795 or dial 911.