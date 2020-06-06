UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for missing Prairieville man

Breaking News
UPDATE, 10:42 a.m.: Allen “Pete” Hoover has been found and is safe. The silver alert is canceled.

ORIGINAL POST: PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police have issued a silver alert on behalf of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for Allen “Pete” Hoover, 69.

Hoover was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. on June 5 on La. 42 in the Muddy Creek area driving a gray 2011 Ford Ranger bearing Louisiana license plate Y031132. The right rear tail light on his vehicle is broken. There is also a “Back the Blue” sticker displayed on the rear windshield.

Hoover is a white male with gray hair, is approximately 6’1″ and weighs about 125 lbs. Family members say Hoover suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Allen “Pete” Hoover should immediately contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-8300 ext 1.

