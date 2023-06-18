HAMMOND, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police needs assistance locating a missing Hammond man.

79-year old Huey Kennedy was last seen Saturday at approximately 5:11 p.m. leaving Ocean’s Hospital on Professional Plaza in Hammond on foot.

Mr. Kennedy is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’6″ tall and 202 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red and light colored plaid long-sleeved flannel shirt, black pants and black shoes. Mr. Kennedy could be wearing eye glasses.

Family members have confirmed that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Mr. Kennedy is not in possession of his needed medication.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Kennedy, contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5700 or dial 911.