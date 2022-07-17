NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert Sunday evening for a man missing from Provencal.

Deputies say 61-year-old David Ledoux was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night at his home on Robeline Provencal Rd. His wife reported finding him missing Sunday morning. Ledoux is 5’9″ tall with black hair and blue eyes and weighs about 190 lbs.

He is believed to be in a 2006 Dodge Ram with Louisiana license plate X918312. Officials say Ledoux suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Silver alert issued for David Ledoux of Provencal (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on where he is, contact the NPSO at (318) 357-7858 or dial 911.