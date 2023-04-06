GRETNA, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for Louis Benjamin, 75.

Benjamin was las seen near Lake Francis Drive in Gretna on Wednesday, April 5.

Authorities describe Benjamin as a black male, bald with brown eyes. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 195 pounds. Benjamin suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Benjamin is believed to be driving a 1997 Maroon Toyota T-100 with Louisiana license plate X207556. There is minor damage to the tailgate.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Benjamin is asked to immediately contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504)-364-5300 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.