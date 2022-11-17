HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Eileen Chauvin, 80, of Houma.

Chauvin is 5’0” and 130 pounds with shoulder length grey hair. She was last seen on yesterday, Nov.16, around 4:30 p.m. wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans at her residence on School St. in Houma. Around 6 p.m. yesterday evening a family member went to check on her, only to find her missing. Authorities believe Chauvin may have left her home on foot.

Chauvin suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information should contact the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Houma Police Department.