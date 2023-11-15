SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Shreveport Police Department requesting assistance locating 88-year-old Jerry Smith. He was reported missing on Tuesday from his home in Shreveport.

Smith is a black male with grey hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. Smith was last seen at 4429 Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was wearing orange overalls and a tan wide brim hat. He may be wearing dirty grey shoes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Smith suffers from a medical condition which may impair his judgement.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Jerry Smith should immediately contact Detective Derek Barker with SPD at 318-673-7300 or by calling 911. All questions should be directed to SPD.

Latest posts