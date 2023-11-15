SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Shreveport Police Department requesting assistance locating 88-year-old Jerry Smith.  He was reported missing on Tuesday from his home in Shreveport.

Smith is a black male with grey hair and brown eyes.  He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. Smith was last seen at 4429 Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.  He was wearing orange overalls and a tan wide brim hat.  He may be wearing dirty grey shoes.  

Smith suffers from a medical condition which may impair his judgement.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Jerry Smith should immediately contact Detective Derek Barker with SPD at 318-673-7300 or by calling 911.  All questions should be directed to SPD.  

