Silver Alert: 87-year-old Shreveport man with dementia missing

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Shreveport Police Department for Vernon Goldston.
The 87-year-old man, who officials say suffers from dementia was last seen Thursday (Dec. 19) around 6:30 pm at the Hampton Inn at 8340 Milicent Way Shreveport, La.
Goldston is a white male with gray hair. He is approximately 6’1” and 130 pounds.
He is driving a 2014 Silver Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Texas license plate 9NZHB.
Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Vernon Goldston should immediately contact Detective Rodney Stewart with Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or call 911.