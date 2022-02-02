LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) have issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man from French Settlement in Livingston Parish who has been missing since Jan. 31.

Harry Brignac was discovered missing Monday, Jan.31 around 4 p.m. from his residence located at 15440 Highway 16 in French Settlement.

Brignac is believed to be traveling in a white 2009 GMC truck bearing Louisiana license plate AR 5739 (Army Retired). His truck was last seen Monday afternoon in the Vinton area in Calcasieu Parish.

Brignac is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6’4” tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He is possibly wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

New information received confirms Brignac suffers from a medical condition that requires daily medication and his medication was located at his residence. Without his medication, he is believed to be in imminent danger.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Harry Brignac should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, Extension 1, or by calling 911.