PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO/KLFY) — A Louisiana Shrimper who was last seen on Saturday has been found safe near Venice.

According to the Coast Guard, Timothy Cheramie was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 6, attempting to salvage his shrimping vessel.

Leaders with the Coast Guard said the boat was later found but no one was onboard.

According to officials, the Air Station New Orleans Aircrew began searching the area with the help of Alabamas ATC Mobile Ocean Sentry also searching by air.

Cheramie was reportedly found around 1 p.m.

