Shreveport’s Mayor Adrian Perkins to be featured on ‘Undercover Boss’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – The City of Shreveport and Mayor Adrian Perkins will be featured on this season of the CBS hit show, ‘Undercover Boss.’

“This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our city and the amazing people who live and work here before an international audience of millions,” wrote communications manager Ben Riggs.

According to a news release, they sought an opinion with the Louisiana State Board of Ethics regarding the rewards.

“The board unanimously agreed today that the employees featured in this program are entitled to the promised rewards. The rewards were funded through private donors.”

It’s the show’s 10th anniversary season and they are thrilled that Shreveport was featured. Riggs said this program “shines a positive light on our city and we look forward to sharing this moment with everyone.”

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.