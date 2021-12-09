Shreveport woman who threatened manager convicted of firearms offense

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman accused of threatening a former supervisor with a gun faces up to five years in prison after she was found guilty of was convicted attempted aggravated assault with a firearm in Caddo District Court Tuesday.

It took a jury 45 minutes to return the verdict against Amberneisha Alexus Leonard, 25, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Leonard was an employee at the Ellerbe Rd. Kroger Marketplace when on Jan. 5 she was suspended for violations of company policy. Following an argument with the manager, she returned a few minutes later with a gun.

Witnesses testified that Leonard did not point the gun at the manager, but pulled it from her pocket where it could be seen. Leonard left the store before police arrived. A judge issued a warrant and she was arrested ten days later with possession of the same gun.

Leonard is due back in court for sentencing on Jan. 3, 2022.