Shreveport teen arrested for beating and robbing a postal worker

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – Shreveport police arrested a 16-year-old female for beating and robbing a postal worker on Saturday, July 11.

Police say the postal worker was delivering mail in the 2000 block of Horton Avenue when the teenager approached her.

The teen asked the postal carrier for the mail for her household. When the postal carrier informed the teen that her mail had already been delivered, the teen became angry.

As the worker walked away, the teen snuck up behind her, punched her in the eye, and knocked her to the ground. She began kicking the postal carrier once she was on the ground.

The teen attempted to take the postal worker’s cellphone, but the postal worker was able to grab it back.

Shreveport police say the teen was charged with one count of attempted simple robbery and booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen has a lengthy history of assaults on teachers, resisting officers, burglaries, and thefts.

