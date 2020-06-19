Shreveport rapper ‘Hurricane Chris’ charged with murder in fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport rapper known as “Hurricane Chris” has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a man outside of a Shreveport convenience store early Friday morning.

Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris, AKA Christopher Dooley, 31, is charged with second degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting early Friday morning outside a gas station on Hollywood Ave. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

According to the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit, 31-year-old Christopher Dooley, of Shreveport, was arrested Friday morning and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. at the Texaco in the 2600 block of Hollywood Ave.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

According to SPD investigators, Dooley made claims of self-defense after an alleged struggle over his vehicle. Video footage of the incident led detectives to believe that Dooley did not act in self-defense.

Investigators also learned that the vehicle that the victim was allegedly trying to steal did not belong to Dooley. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Texas.

Dooley was also charged with one count of illegal possession of stolen things.

According to SPD, Dooley was being held without bond at the city jail. Online jail records did not indicate if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Shreveport native, who is the godson of former Democratic state Rep. Barbara Norton, is best known for his 2007 album “51/50 Ratchet,” which includes his hit single, “A Bay Bay.” That track’s music video has nearly 30 million views on YouTube.