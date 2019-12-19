Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Shreveport officer arrested on suspicion of DWI

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police officer has been arrested on suspicion of DWI.

Police chief Ben Raymond released a statement Thursday saying “Shreveport Police Officer Sheena Morris was arrested for suspicion of DWI by deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office during the early morning hours of December 17, 2019.  She was placed on departmental leave pending further investigation.  A full administrative inquiry into the incident will take place following the criminal investigation.”

