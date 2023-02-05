SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux stated on Sunday afternoon that any event resulting in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter and the police officer, the decedent, their families, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation.

The mayor has been briefed about the late Friday night shooting, which allegedly involved an officer and resulted in the death of Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, who died at Ochsner LSU Hospital just before midnight after suffering at least one gunshot wound at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. Bagley was mortally wounded late on Friday, Feb. 3 and later identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

The Shreveport Police Department notified the Louisiana State Police, which immediately began investigating the incident after Bagley was injured.

“The City and SPD will cooperate fully with LSP in its review of this matter,” said Mayor Arceneaux.

The Arceneaux Administration has previously made a commitment to the citizens of Shreveport that it will remain transparent.

LSP asked for all communications concerning the incident to come through them. Mayor Arceneaux’s office will comply with the LSP directive so as not to jeopardize the investigation or its independence. If any questions arise concerning the incident before the conclusion of the investigation, please direct those questions to the LSP.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-741-2728.

Citizens can also anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.