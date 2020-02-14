Live Now
Shreveport mayor has to give back part of car allowance

Louisiana

In a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 13, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins denied rumors circulating on social media alleging that he told the city’s police and fire departments not to help Bossier City or the Secret Service with the upcoming visit by President Donald Trump for a campaign rally. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mayor will pay back part of a city car allowance following an audit.

The Shreveport Times reports that the Feb. 12 audit report says Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins should pay back $2,700 of an allowance he sought and received after getting erroneous advice from members of his administration.

“Mayor Perkins welcomed the audit report because it brought clarity to this matter, and he is happy to return the recommended amount,” Perkins spokesman Ben Riggs said in a statement. “He is also implementing procedural changes to ensure this sort of confusion doesn’t happen again in the future.″

The issue involved an allowance the mayor received while using a take-home car. City attorney Mekisha Creal’s interpretation of the city’s relevant ordinance is that the two benefits cannot be received concurrently, according to the report cited by the newspaper.

