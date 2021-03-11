Shreveport man sentenced to 170 years for sex crimes against children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man convicted of molesting children under the age of 13 and having illicit photos of them in his cell phone was sentenced to almost two centuries in prison Thursday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Kevin Tramell Gaines Sr. was sentenced to 170 years in prison by District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.

Gaines was found guilty on Friday, March 5 on three counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 and one count of pornography involving juveniles. He will serve 50 years at hard labor on each of the three counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13.

In addition, Gaines will also serve 20 years at hard labor for the single count of pornography involving juveniles, along with a $10,000 fine. Gaines will serve those sentences without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

The district attorney’s office says at trial, Judge Hathaway heard 10 state witnesses, including three child victims, and two defense witnesses before determining Gaines’s guilt. In 2009, a 4-year-old boy reported he had been sexually molested by the husband of his babysitter, Gaines.

Despite a full investigation, police could not corroborate the child’s statement and no arrest was made. In 2016, the woman who had babysat the child discovered pornographic photos on Gaines’s phone and turned the device over to the police.

Post-Miranda, Gaines admitted that he took the photos and that the photos were of children. Police interviewed children who had been kept in the home and a second child disclosed sexual abuse. Police re-interviewed the first child who repeated his allegation. During the investigation, Gaines’s adult stepdaughter disclosed that as a child she also had been abused by Gaines.

Gaines was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jason Waltman. He was defended by David McClatchey.