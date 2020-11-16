Shreveport man jailed for allegedly raping child

Louisiana

by: KTAL/KMSS

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of raping a young child now sits behind bars.

On Friday 28-year-old Orlanda Harvey was arrested following sexual assault allegations of a child.

According to the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit, detectives launched an investigation after receiving a criminal complaint regarding the sexual assault of a small child back in August.

After gathering evidence and conducting interviews, detectives made contact Harvey and took him into custody.

Harvey was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of first-degree rape. His bond has not been set at this time.

