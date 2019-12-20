Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Shreveport man indicted for homicide of a postal worker

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. — A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment of a Shreveport man accused of murdering a postal worker who was delivering mail.

Michael Jarred Gentry, 32, was indicted on second-degree murder, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Gentry was arrested on June 22, 2019 for the death of letter carrier Antonio Williams, according to U.S. Attorney David Joseph.

According to the indictment, Gentry shot and killed Williams as he was working his mail delivery route on Dudley Drive in Shreveport. He also possessed the Romarm/Cugir WASR-10 and ammunition used in the second-degree murder charge. Gentry is a convicted felon and under federal law, it is illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Gentry will be arraigned on Jan. 9, 2020. If convicted, he could face life in prison for the murder charge and 10 years for each of the other two charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories