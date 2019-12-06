Breaking News
Shreveport hotel clerk dies 6 weeks after beating, robbery

Charges expected to be upgraded against suspect in case

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

30-year-old Wesley Harper III was arrested October 29 and charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the October 15 robbery and beating of 75-year-old Robert Dehn at the Regency Inn in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive. Dehn died of his injuries on Nov. 30. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Charges are expected to be upgraded against a Shreveport man accused following the death of the clerk he is accused of brutally beating while robbing a west Shreveport hotel in October.

30-year-old Wesley Harper III was arrested October 29 and charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the October 15 robbery and beating of 75-year-old Robert Dehn at the Regency Inn in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive.

Police say Harper struck Dehn several times with a closed fist, causing life-threatening injuries.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Dehn was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he remained for six weeks until he died from his injuries on November 30.

Harper remains in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center. He was set for arraignment November 29 on the attempted first-degree charge.

