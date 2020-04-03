Shreveport fire station closed firefighters exposed to COVID-19 patient

SFD Fire State 4 is on Milam Street and covers the city’s Lakeside neighborhood. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

According to SFD Assistant Chief Fred Sanders, a new crew of firefighters will take over operations at Station 4 until after the firefighters are tested and quarantine is completed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport fire station has been temporarily shut down for cleaning and eight firefighters are being tested for COVID-19 after they were exposed while treating a patient who has the coronavirus.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s fire chief has ordered the closure of Fire Station 4 in Lakeside fire station after firefighters coming into their shifts reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Chief Scott Wolverton said sixteen fire personnel have been possibly exposed and have been ordered to self-quarantine or seek treatment at a local medical facility.

Wolverton says Fire Engine 4 and Medic 4 have been relocated for 3 days to Central Fire Station on North Common Street in order to continue fire services for the community.

The closure came Friday afternoon following a brief shutdown and professional sanitation of the Milam Street station that was prompted by the “high-risk” exposure of six firefighters to a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chief Wolverton’s statement on the station closure and firefighters’ possible exposure to the coronavirus came with a reminder that the best protection is hand washing, time, distance and shielding.

“SFD is urging all citizens to respect the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and the Department of Health and Hospitals to Stay home.”