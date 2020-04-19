Shreveport fire engineer hosting virtual cooking classes for parents and children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport fire engineer is offering virtual cooking classes for kids while they’re out of school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Myers, Jr. has been with the Shreveport Fire Department for 14 years, and he says he loves what he does. But he also loves to cook. He’s even been featured on FOX’s Master Chef and Guys Grocery Games via the Food Network.

For the past few years, he’s been sharing his love of cooking online through virtual classes he offers via Facebook Live. Now that the coronavirus is keeping kids out of school, he says he wants to help them learn new skills in the kitchen while spending quality time with their parents.

He did his first virtual cooking session last week, posting his ingredients list before going live and encouraging families to interact and engage while cooking snacks and meals along with him.

“Last Thursday, we did personal pizzas with frozen garlic bread and whatever toppings they wanted and also we did desserts since kids love desserts. It was apple dumpling desserts,” said Myers Jr., “So basically I was in my kitchen, they were in their kitchen and that’s how we did it. Along every step, if they needed me to slow down, I did.”

He’s calling it “Kids Recreating Amazing Meals.”

He’s the owner of ReMARKable Food and says he makes use of his name a lot of his projects.

“I use my name, Mark, for everything,” Myers explained. “So, it’s ‘Kids Recreating Amazing Meals’ and that’s my name spelled backwards.”

After the session, parents posted pictures of their kids with the final products of what they made.

Myers says the families were very excited about the classes and can’t wait to do another one. For virtual classes, you can check out his Facebook page here.