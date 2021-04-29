Shreveport casino employee arrested for allegedly making bomb threats

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Horseshoe Casino employee has been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats against the business.

According to Louisiana State Police, 21-year-old Darell Ligin Davis, of Shreveport, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with two counts of Communicating False Information of a Planned Arson.

On March 26 the LSP Gaming Enforcement Division/Bossier City Field Office got a tip from the Horseshoe Casino about two bomb threats they had received.

Troopers, along with Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Fire Department, and the Bossier City Bomb Squad responded to investigate. When they arrived they conducted a full search of the casino property but no devices were found.

LSP says they determined that the calls were made from two separate Voice Over IP numbers. Based on additional information received through the investigation, troopers were able to secure search warrants and subpoenas. This led to them locating a phone number linked to Davis.

Following an interview, Davis was arrested after LSP GED determined that he was the person responsible for making the two bomb threats.

Davis was later booked into the Bossier Parish Jail.