GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A man has been arrested following a shooting at a bar in Grambling, La., according to officials.

Grant Alexander Godeaux, 27, faces the following charges:

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Illegal use of a weapon

Aggravated assault by drive-by shooting

According to officials, Grambling City Police responded to a possible shooting at the Revelry Bar & Grill on South Service Rd. in Grambling around 1 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Once officers arrived, they were advised that security personnel told Godeaux that he could not enter the establishment with alcohol and that the bar was closed.

According to officials, Godeaux then allegedly became irritated and fired a handgun six to 8 times in the parking lot. After authorities questioned witnesses, they located the suspect at a local hotel.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.