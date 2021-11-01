‘Shot for $100’ COVID vaccine incentive extends to Nov. 30

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s “Shot For 100” vaccine incentive program is back — and will extend to November 30 for the general public including college students eligible for the COVID vaccine in Louisiana. Pending an anticipated CDC decision, families of 5-to-11-year-olds will soon be eligible.

As of October 27, a total of 19,031 people participated in Shot For $100.

Who is eligible?

General public: Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible and may only participate once. Minors are eligible for the cash incentive but require parental consent to get the vaccine. Families of 5-11-year-olds are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine, but that could change very soon pending a decision from the CDC.

Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible and may only participate once. Minors are eligible for the cash incentive but require parental consent to get the vaccine. Families of 5-11-year-olds are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine, but that could change very soon pending a decision from the CDC. College students: Anyone receiving their first or second shots is eligible and may only participate once.

How does it work?

Individuals must receive the vaccine at participating community-based sites as listed on ShotFor100.com .

as listed on . Individuals will receive a deactivated Visa gift card upon vaccination. After registering online at ShotFor100.com , the card will be loaded with $100.

, the card will be loaded with $100. This limited-time offer for college students and the general public will end November 30 or while supplies last.

“This is another great opportunity for those who have not received their first dose of the COVID vaccine to do so,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Thanks to many Louisianans working together, the fourth surge is behind us, but in order to help avoid another surge, we need many more of our people to get vaccinated. This is how we’re going to put this pandemic behind us and protect our loved ones and our communities.”

“As we go into the holiday season, we must do everything we can to stay safe and prevent the next surge, and that includes many more of us getting the COVID vaccine,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “The vaccines are free, highly safe and effective, and readily available all across the state. We hope this perk will encourage Louisianans to get vaccinated sooner rather than later, so we can gather with friends, families, and loved ones with confidence.”

More than 2.4 million Louisianans already have gone sleeves up against COVID-19. However, it’s not nearly enough to put an end to this pandemic, particularly as the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to circulate.

During the state’s last surge, COVID killed 9 children and resulted in 17 severe pregnancy outcomes.

To learn more about Shot For 100, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.