All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, around 2:41 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department began investigating a homicide that occurred on the 1600 block of State Street. During the investigation, officials learned that 18-year-old Nakeya Baker drove her girlfriend to Monroe, La. from Ruston, La. after her girlfriend received a call from her mother.

The mother of Baker’s girlfriend advised that she was assaulted, which led to the couple’s travel to Monroe. After the couple arrived in Monroe, Baker and an unknown Black male drove a white four-door vehicle to the Fast Stop gas station on Martin Luther King Drive. The male suspect then entered the store and went to another male, assaulting him.

Authorities confirmed to NBC 10 that the male suspect then went to the door of the convenience store and waived for Baker to come inside. Once Baker was inside the store, the victim was lying on the ground.

Baker and the suspect then exited the store and fled the scene. Once the victim learned that the duo was not on the premises, he walked towards his residence on the 1500 block of State Street where shots were fired. Authorities confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead after suffering fatal injuries.

According to a witness, they saw a white four-door vehicle parked on the 1600 block of State Street during the gunfire. The witness also reported that an unknown suspect allegedly entered the vehicle and fled the scene after the shooting.

Once authorities questioned Baker about the shooting, she allegedly laughed and smirked, refusing to identify the primary suspect of the deadly shooting. She was arrested and charged with Felony Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Baker is set to appear in court on February 6, 2023, at 1:30 PM.