Sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide in St. Francisville

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide.

On Monday, St. Francisville Police and the WFPSO responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 11:30 p.m.

Authorities arrived at the scene and discovered Peggy Rayburn, 70 and her estranged husband, Marshall Rayburn, 63, dead.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, authorities believe Marshall arrived at Peggy’s home uninvited and started arguing. A neighbor, 37-year-old Lanie Cathey, attempted to intervene to deescalate the argument when Marshall used a pistol to shoot both women and commit suicide.

Officials said Peggy died at the scene. Cathey was injured vis a gunshot to her shoulder but is expected to recover.

The case remains an ongoing investigation.