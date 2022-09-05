HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.

The shooting took place a little after 12:40 a.m.

The suspect is Oliven Molina and TPSO considers the Hispanic male to be “armed and dangerous.”

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is providing information about the suspect below:

Age: Late 20’s

Last seen wearing orange shirt and blue jeans

The most recent sighting of Molina was near West Yellow Water Rd.

The last TPSO heard was that the suspect reportedly “left the scene on foot.”

If you have any information on the location of Oliven Molina, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150, or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.