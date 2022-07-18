HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a teenager that has been missing for 10 days.

TPSO says 16-year-old Breanna “McFarland was last seen wearing a black top, black blue jeans shorts and a blue jean jacket.”

The last time anyone saw the 16-year-old was on Womack Dr.

TPSO is providing this information about the missing teenager:

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 110 pounds

If you have seen Breanna McFarland, please call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at 985-902-2011 or Tangipahoa Parish Communications Division at 985-748-8147.