ST JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 24-year-old Destiny Denise Adams and one-year-old Elijah Pittman were last seen over one month ago.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Detectives have received information that Ms. Adams and her son have been seen in LaPlace and Kenner.”

If you know where Destiny and or Elijah are located, please call Detective Caroline Chevez with St. John Parish the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (985) 359-8717 or (504) 494-4159.