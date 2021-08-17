Sheriff’s office identifies man who jumped from I-210 bridge in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) A man who was reportedly seen jumping off of the Interstate 210 bridge Monday morning in Lake Charles has been identified as a prominent eye doctor.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the victim was 65-year-old Dr. Timothy G. Boreing of Lake Charles.

Boreing owned a private practice, the Boreing Vision Clinic, in Lake Charles.

“We normally do not release information on suicides/suspected suicides, but due to traffic issues…we did release preliminary information. We are confirming the victim is Dr. Timothy G. Boreing, 65, of Lake Charles,” a statement from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office read.

CPSO had received multiple reports from witnesses Monday morning who said a man had jumped off the top of the bridge.

Boreing’s body was located in the water on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.