Sheriff: ‘Unthinkable and very disturbing’ Louisiana man admits to police he had sex with his two dogs

SLIDELL, La. (KLFY) A Slidell man allegedly admitted to police he had sex with two of his dogs.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Kenneth Ord Starling was arrested Wednesday and charged with 32 counts of sexual abuse of animals.

Sheriff Randy Smith said detectives began investigating Starling after a complaint was made into his possible inappropriate behavior involving animals.

Smith said a search warrant was executed at the suspects home and on scene detectives found numerous images and videos of animals being sexually abused.

“As a dog owner myself, I find this behavior unthinkable and very disturbing,” Smith said.

Following his arrest, the St. Tammany Parish Animal Control took possession of the animals that were at Starling’s residence.

