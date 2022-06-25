ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office says State Police are investigating after a man and deputies exchanged gunfire on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an Indian Mound Road residence multiple times on Friday regarding a man causing a disturbance. The man was identified by WFPSO as 24-year-old Deandrick Brown of St. Francisville.

Authorities said Brown has a history of mental illness and his family reported him after he threatened violence toward them.

Deputies responded to the home a second time when a 911 call informed them that Brown had a firearm. According to WFPSO, Brown walked toward deputies on the road before he started firing shots at them. The sheriff’s office said Brown was injured when deputies returned fire.

Brown was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. WFPSO said the extent of his injuries is unknown and no deputies were hurt in the shooting.

“I’m thankful none of our deputies were hurt or killed today,” said Sheriff Brian L. Spillman. “They were placed in a life-or-death situation and, using their training and skills, were able to circumvent a deadly encounter.”

The sheriff’s office said Louisiana State Police is now handling the investigation.

On Friday night, State Police said Brown will be booked into the West Feliciana Parish Jail after he is released from the hospital.