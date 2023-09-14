GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Helena school board held a joint press conference on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the St. Helena School Board to discuss a fatal shooting at a local high school.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, a shooting at St. Helena Career and College Academy left one student dead and two others injured. A relative identified one of the victims as Vernon Gordon Jr., a 16-year-old football player.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three victims were sitting in a car on campus near the football field after school before the suspect began shooting at the car. Detectives believe the shooting is connected to bullying.

“I want you to know this investigation is still ongoing. There are still a lot of unanswered questions, but we are interviewing individuals throughout this investigation,” said Joe Chaney, Chief of Operations with St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. “We are going to provide security, scanners, metal detectors to make sure that our children are safe when they return to school.”

The sheriff’s office has a 14-year-old suspect in custody. The suspect is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm in a school zone. Sheriff Nathaniel “Nat” Williams said the suspect had a 72-hour hearing Thursday.

Teachers returned to work on Thursday to prepare for the students and to get grief counseling services. Classes are canceled until Tuesday, according to the St. Helena School Board. A prayer service is scheduled for Tuesday. Additional police will be present on the school’s campus as students return.

A balloon release is set to occur at St. Helena Career and College Academy at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 in place of the canceled football game.