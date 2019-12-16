Live Now
Sheriff: Phony attorney stole $2M from special needs client

Louisiana
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — According to authorities, a Louisiana woman has been arrested for pretending to be an attorney and stealing about $2 million from a client with special needs.

Kristina Galjour, 43, was arrested Thursday and charged with 234 counts of bank fraud, 234 counts of computer fraud, theft valued over $25,000, exploitation of the infirm and illegally practicing law without a license, news outlets reported.

The victim is a 57-year-old man with a developmental disability who inherited a trust fund after the 2015 deaths of his parents.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Rivarde said Galijour was a paralegal at Legacy Law Center who coerced the man into thinking she was an attorney.

She told the man to sign several documents and over a three-year period she emptied his $2 million trust fund, Rivarde said.

Galijour also repeatedly threatened the man and told him he’d be institutionalized if he didn’t do what she said, Rivarde said.

The investigation is ongoing. Chris Kane, owner of Legacy Law Center, said his firm had no knowledge of what Galijour was doing nor was his firm involved.

It’s unclear whether Galijour has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

