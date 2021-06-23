Sheriff: No official will ever ask you for money to void a warrant or an arrest

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A new scam is trying to convince people that if they purchase a pre-paid gift card, they can void an arrest or a warrant for an arrest.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the new scam has become prevalent in his jurisdiction, but it’s simply not true.

“Victims report receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest,” said Mancuso. “The caller, who claims to be with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and uses a name of a current CPSO deputy, instructs the victim to purchase a prepaid card to void the warrant and avoid arrest.”

Mancuso also said the scammer tries to create a sense of urgency, noting that the card must be purchased in a short time frame — usually around 30 minutes or so.

“This is a scam,” said Mancuso.

The sheriff said the majority of the time, a valid arrest warrant is served in-person by law enforcement officials. In some circumstances, a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant but under no circumstances will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment.

