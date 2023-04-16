UPDATE 4/16/23 4:13 P.M.: The shelter in place has been lifted. Hackberry Fire Department is still on the scene monitoring for precautionary measures.

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents of Hackberry, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

LSP said that two Petroleum Crude Oil tanks located near Sutton Circle were ignited by lightning as last night’s storm passed through the area.

All residents and businesses within a mile south of Sutton Circle are asked to stay indoors until further notice due to the smoke plume.

Fire crews will be working to extinguish the fire.

Updates will follow as information is released.