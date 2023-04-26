LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken chain is opening its doors in Louisiana for the first time.

Big Chicken, created by basketball Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal, will be coming to Louisiana in summer of 2023.

The popular chicken chain will be located in Baton Rouge’s “The Hollywood Casino” as part of its rebranding on 1717 River Rd. North Baton Rouge, La. 70802.

Big Chicken has restaurants in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Texas, Tennessee and Washington, and Louisiana will now be added to that list.

Big Chicken’s menu features “O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal,” according to their website.

The menu has a variety of chicken style entrees, including the “Big & Sloppy,” a chicken sandwich with mac & cheese, crispy fried onions, roasted garlic BBQ aioli. There is also chicken tenders, sliders and salads for people not in the mood for a sandwich.