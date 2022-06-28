(ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY)

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD/KLFY) – A Louisiana man was arrested after a sexual assault investigation.

Terrebonne Deputies began the investigation one week ago. Authorties say the investigation focused on Rodney Joseph Arabie Jr, 47, of Houma.

Authorities say they received a complaint and learned of the allegations of rape and molestation of a juvenile family member, related to Rodney Arabie Jr.

Authorities say the investigation uncovered years of alleged sexual abuse by the 47-year-old.

The sexual assaults took place “at multiple residential locations within Terrebonne Parish,” according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Arabie Jr., confessed that the accusations made by the victim in this case were true.

The 47-year-old is facing the charges listed below:

First-degree Rape

Aggravated Crimes against Nature

Molestation of a Juvenile

Arabie, Jr. is being held on a $1,350,000 bond.