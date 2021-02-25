Sex offender arrested in Louisiana on cyberstalking, child porn charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A convicted sex offender from Ohio is facing charges including cyberstalking, identity theft and having child porn in south Louisiana.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Arnold C. McCann of Cleveland for allegedly committing felony computer-aided sex crimes and possessing pornography involving juveniles between November 2020 and March 2020.

Back in 2017, deputies looked into a complaint involving a juvenile’s Snap Chat account that had been hacked by someone who tried to extort the juvenile into sending lewd and lascivious photos, according to APSO.

The juvenile stopped using the account but did not deactivate it. Upon returning to the account in March 2020, the victim found that the hacker had been using the app to hold inappropriate images of underage girls.

Deputies linked evidence in the case with McCann, who was listed as a sex offender in the Cleveland area, where the hacking originated, according to APSO.

The Ohio Division of Probation and Parole arrested McCann on Oct. 1, 2020, and McCann refused transport to Louisiana. He was finally extradited to the state after a Governor’s Warrant was issued.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish Jail Monday on the following charges:

Cyberstalking

Computer fraud

Computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes

Identity theft

Pornography involving juveniles

