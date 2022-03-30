PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Severe weather moved through Louisiana today, causing power outages for approximately 11,000 Cleco customers. Crews are actively working to restore power to those impacted, according to a press release from the company.

“Cleco crews, along with local contractor crews, have been mobilized to respond to these weather-related power outages,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support. “According

to the latest weather forecast, the thunderstorms will continue to move eastward throughout the rest of

the day. As such, the number of outages is likely to increase. In the meantime, we ask customers and

all those in the affected areas to listen to local and national weather reports and take the necessary

precautions to protect themselves and their property.”

As of 3 p.m., Cleco had 7,284 customers without power due to the thunderstorms. For the latest

outage numbers, visit Cleco’s storm center at Storm Center | Cleco.