AVOYELLES, La. (KLFY) – Several people were arrested in connection to a multi-agency narcotics operation.

Seven people total were arrested by The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office working with Louisiana State Police.

The arrests occurred on Wednesday, March 22. The agencies that executed the arrest warrants included The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, LSP, FBI, and Louisiana Probation and Parole throughout Avoyelles Parish.

According to the release, “Six were arrested on arrest warrants issued by 12th Judicial District Court in Avoyelles Parish. One was arrested on-view for illegal Possession of Schedule II & IV drugs. Six were arrested in Avoyelles and one was arrested in Monroe, LA. Seven total arrests were made.”

The suspects were arrested for various drug charges stemming from an extensive narcotics investigation in Avoyelles that began in 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The drugs that were being distributed included cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl in Avoyelles Parish.

“One offender was arrested for felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal sale of a stolen firearm. This operation also resulted in the seizure of illegally possessed Xanax and Tramadol,” the release stated.

This investigation is still ongoing.