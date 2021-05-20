Services set for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 15: Republican candidate for president Buddy Roemer, speaks at the National Press Club, on August 15, 2011 in Washington, DC. Roemer said that large anonymous campaign donations, and special interest money remain a corrupting influence on todays politics. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer, who died Monday at age 77, will be remembered at two funeral services next week, first in Baton Rouge, then in his native north Louisiana.

The first service takes place Tuesday. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, with a service set for 11 a.m., according to a notice posted by Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.

Two days later, ceremonies will be held in Shreveport. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, with a service set for 11 a.m.

The family has asked that, instead of sending flowers, those wishing to honor Roemer’s memory donate to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or to the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools’ Little Free Libraries Project at lacharterschools.org.

Roemer was a four-term member of Congress, first elected in 1980 from a northwest Louisiana district. He was governor from 1988 to 1992.