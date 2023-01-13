LOUISIANA (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been sentenced after he was convicted of multiple counterfeiting charges.

Trenton Underwood, 32, of Denham Springs, was sentenced to three years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana said that this comes after his convictions for conspiracy to manufacture and possess counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes, manufacturing counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes, and the possession of counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that in early 2022, Underwood and others made and attempted to pass counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes in the Middle District of Louisiana.

On Feb. 3, 2022, authorities recovered over $1,240 in cut counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes, 66 pages of uncut counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes in various denominations. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that items used were found, including a printer with a $20 Federal Reserve Note taped to the glass, printer cartridges, boxes of linen paper, paper cutters, and dryer seats.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This was Underwood’s fourth counterfeit conviction as he had three prior state convictions for counterfeit and was on parole for one of these convictions when he committed the above federal offense, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This matter was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica M.P. Thornhill.